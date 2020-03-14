VICE Canada film the Cranky Uncle game in action

A few weeks ago, VICE Canada came to George Mason University to film the Cranky Uncle game being used to teach critical thinking. They’re producing a documentary about climate change and learnt of how the Cranky Uncle project is combining critical thinking, cartoons, and gamification to build resilience against fake news. Due to a happy coincidence, I was giving a guest lecture for CLIM 102, an undergrad climate course taught by Professors Natalie Burls and Kathleen Pegion. They generously agreed to let the film crew come in and film the guest lecture.

The guest lecture was divided into three sections. First, I gave a short lecture about the research informing the design of the game. I talked about the psychological research into how misinformation does damage, and how inoculating messages can prevent that damage. I then discussed the important role of critical thinking in inoculation, and introduced my ever expanding taxonomy of denialist techniques.

Next, the students played a prototype of the Cranky Uncle game for around 25 minutes on their phones or laptops. This wasn’t the fully developed native app version – which we are now in the process of developing (to get updates on the progress of our game development, you can sign up for weekly updates via the right margin). But the prototype contains the essential elements of the Cranky Uncle game: explanations of the techniques of science denial and quiz questions to get the players practicing spotting fallacies.

I was worried that a hovering camera crew would disrupt the class. On the contrary, the students seemed more focused than usual – the accountability of a camera hovering over your shoulder inspired an extra level of attentiveness!

We ended with a role playing exercise, simulating a conversation between a climate denying cranky uncle and someone trying to convince the uncle of the reality of climate change. The idea was that the cranky uncle would use the fallacies explained in the game, and the other person would respond by pointing out where the argument went wrong. To demonstrate for the class, I played a cranky uncle and Professor Burls responded to my cranky arguments, explaining the science and politely pointing out the fallacies in my arguments. Confession time: this is actually my favorite part of doing guest lectures with climate classes and I had to control my competitive urge to go all out to win the argument!

Then the students broke into small groups and did their own role playing. Afterwards, I had the students reflect on what they took from the conversations. One student commented that he found it much easier to be a cranky uncle than the person concerned about climate change. I could relate to this sentiment – when I wrote a denialist blog post for research into the impact of comment threads, I was struck by how easy it was to throw together a 1000-word blog post when there was no constraint to be accurate or coherent (I tapped out the whole thing on an iPad on a train commute home).

Overall, it was a fun and hopefully instructive class – the combination of lecture, gameplay and role playing is an engaging way to introduce critical thinking to students. Special thanks to Professor Burls and Pegion for inviting me to me guest lecture and graciously allowing the VICE film crew to capture the whole experience. The students also seemed quite chuffed to filmed for a documentary, and we’re eagerly looking forward to when the film comes out.